Miracle Stories: Lorenzo Guerrero

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Lorenzo Guerrero was a normal, healthy six-year-old who loved to play with his brother Jack; but just over a year ago, Lorenzo suffered a debilitating stroke.

It's not a story he likes to hear his mom retell.

"We went to go pick them up from school, and they said he was in the nurse's office with a really bad headache," his mom said.

It was the worst headache imaginable, and at the time nobody knew Lorenzo's life was in danger. He was experiencing a stroke, and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

"So we went ahead and took him to Driscoll to see what was going on, and few hours later they were rushing him to surgery," Lorenzo's mom said.

At first, doctors could not figure out what was going on. Dr. Carol Deline, a child neurologist at Driscoll Children's Hospital, said Lorenzo was lucky to have been taken straight to their facility.

"If the parents had delayed in taking him to the ER, or if the ER had delayed in making the diagnosis, he had a bleed that was so extensive that he may not have survived it," Deline said.

Doctors believe Lorenzo had an aneurism that exploded and bled into his brain.

"There's no warning," Deline said. "There's no predictor that his pediatrician could have known beforehand, or that his family could have known beforehand."

The stroke left Lorenzo unable to walk or talk, and hardly able to move. After undergoing months of physical therapy, however, staff at Driscoll said Lorenzo is a miracle child due to the amazing progress he has made. He has had to completely rebuild his motor, speech and cognitive skills through extensive therapy.

