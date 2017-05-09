Miracle Stories - Romeo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The hospital has become a second home for nine-year-old Romeo Pena, someone who has had more surgeries than a child should ever have to go through.

Romeo has had 15 surgeries. His first was when he was just four months old. He was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate.

At first, Romeo's mother was worried about what kind of life he would have.

"It was a pretty severe cleft," his mother Tina Lara said. "The opening was pretty big and he had no palate at all."

Her fears were quickly put to rest by the continued care Romeo received at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"At Driscoll Children's Hospital, we have the only cleft lip palate treatment center and facial deformities here in South Texas," Dr. Kevin Hopkins said. Hopkins has developed a bond with his young patient, and said it is Romeo's great spirit that stands out. "Your heart goes out for him because you just want everything to be perfect for him," Hopkins said. "But even knowing he has a high road ahead, he has a great attitude." Complicating his condition, Romeo also suffers from ectodermal dysplasia, something that keeps him from sweating and delays healing, making his case unique. "With him it's almost one step forward two steps back at times because of the healing with him, but each time we do see improvement," Hopkins said. "My mom is always here for me no matter what happens," Romeo said. Despite everything, Romeo continues to try and live a normal childhood. "He's straight A, he doesn't get into any trouble," Lara said. "Very respectful. Very loving. Loves his skateboard." While Romeo will require future surgeries, his mom is forever thankful for the care and treatment her son has received. "He's come out great. Done great with all of his surgeries," Lara said. "He's happy with himself. That's all that matters." Romeo's Miracle Story is just one of many 3News has witnessed at Driscoll Children's Hospital. For a look at more of those stories, and to find out how you can help keep these miracles happening, click here. http://www.kiiitv.com/news/local/miracle-month-of-may-benefiting-driscoll-childrens-hospital/434971942

