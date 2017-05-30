KIII
Miracle Story: Julian

Dr. Mohammad Emran explained to our First Edition viewers what made 11-year-old Julian's case so dangerous.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:02 AM. CDT May 30, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Our month long miracle stories are coming to an end. This preview about Julian shows the care and difficult decision doctors were forced to make when considering amputation for the 11-year-old. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


