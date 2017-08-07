Miss Coastal Bend Senior 2017 back from Dallas competition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Texas state senior pageant was held this weekend in Dallas. Ms. Coastal Bend Mae Kelley competed in the big competition Saturday. The pageant is for contestants age 61 to 86. They are judged on their talent, how they carry themselves in their evening gown, and an interview. Kelley did not win the pageant but said she had fun, was a great experience, and looks forward to representing South Texas throughout the next year.

