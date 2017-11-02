Missing man's family meets with Medical Examiner's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The family of missing 77-year-old Jose Garcia was told by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday there's a 90-percent chance the body found Wednesday behind a Robstown McDonald's is that of their loved one.

"We haven't gotten confirmation but if his passing, he should have been surrounded by his family," his nephew Hector Garcia said.

Heartbroken and distraught, the Garcia family still awaits confirmation.

3News accompanied the family to the Medical Examiner's Office where the Garcias met with an investigator. Hector was asked a series of questions that would help the medical examiners identify his uncle, including any identifying marks, and the type of clothing he may have been wearing at the time he went missing.

After the meeting, the Garcia family was told they would be contacted as soon as a 100-percent identification was made on the body.

The family still questions why more was not done to help their loved one.

"If he was left in Walmart and my sister-in-law looked into it. That's 18 miles possibly where he was found, and I was just there at that McDonalds the day before yesterday and I left a flyer," Hector said.

Hector believes the incident should be a call to arms to prevent this from happening to another senior citizen.

An investigation is currently ongoing by the Robstown Police Department.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV