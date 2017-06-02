Mission 911 receives mattress donation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mission 911, the shelter that lends a helping hand to those who want to make a genuine change, received a generous gift Friday morning. Mattress Firm donated six mattresses to the shelter.
The donors said if you are getting their care it is important for you to get a comfortable night's sleep.
Mission 911 wants to make sure the needs of its residents are met and donations like this allow them to do so.
