Mistrial declared in case of priest accused of rape

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A Bee County jury could not decide whether a priest raped a teen girl at her grandparents' Beeville area home back in 2011.

State District Judge Starr Bauer declared a mistrial Friday in the aggravated sexual assault trial against Stephen Dougherty. Jurors listened to testimony for four days, hearing from Dougherty and his accuser, who was 13 when she said he raped her.

The judge released jurors at 10 p.m. Friday after they said they were deadlocked. The Bee County Assistant District Attorney said they plan to re-try the case in June.

The accuser, now 18, told a counselor years later that Dougherty raped her in December of 2011. He was indicted last June and could face life in prison if convicted.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi stripped Dougherty of his duties back in 2011.

