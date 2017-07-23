Mobile food bank taking applications in Mathis

System.Object

MATHIS (KIII NEWS) - In San Patricio County.

The Food Bank of Corpus Christi, Mathis Ministerial Alliance, and United Healthcare are accepting applications for their mobile food bank.

The Hands of Grace effort will service Mathis residents every Thursday. Volunteers will distribute non-perishable food items as families in need wait inside their cars.

Registration for the program starts August 5th at the Primera Iglesia Bautista Church, 526 N. Highway 359, from 9 to 11 a.m.

