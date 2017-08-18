Mobile pantries distributing 47,000 pound of food to Beeville residents

BEEVILLE, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Food Bank of Corpus Christi plans to distribute 47,000 pounds of food to Beeville residents. The distribution happens the third Friday of every month and benefits almost 300 families.

The Food Bank will use three of their mobile pantries to carry and distribute the food which is all nutrition based.

The Food Bank's 'Mobile Pantry Program' serves 11 counties in the Coastal Bend with a focus on the surrounding rural communities.

Kathy Rios who is the Agency Relations/Social Services Manger at the Food Banks says that two small Beeville businesses have helped provide funding that allows the non-profit organization to offer services in the area.

Organizers will be distributing food at Hefferman Street and Washington Street at the Farmer's Market parking lot from 9 A.M. - 11 A.M.

Residents must contact Rios and be registered to receive services from the Food Bank. For more information visit http://www.foodbankcc.com/

