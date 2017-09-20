Mold found in multiple Ingleside city buildings

System.Object

INGLSIDE, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Ingleside city officials announced that mold was discovered in multiple city buildings during a city-wide cleanup following Hurricane Harvey.

The Corpus Christi Caller Times reports that over 30 city employees may have been exposed to the bacteria that was found in City Hall, the City Hall Annex, and Ingleside Public Library.

Multiple storage units belonging to both the Ingleside Police Department and Municipal Court were also reported to be infested with mold.

All city employees who may have been exposed have been told to seek medical attention and carefully monitor their health over the next three months.

An interim City Hall located at Bayside Vista Shopping was already approved by City Council in early September and will begin operations September 26.

For more information visit http://inglesidetx.gov/city-of-ingleside-press-conference/

