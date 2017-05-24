Moody High School holds pep rally for STEM Program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Moody High School held a pep rally Wednesday to recognize the success of the school's "Citgo Innovation Academy". That program places a special emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and math subjects.

Among the program's recent success, Natasha Sanchez. She now attends Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and is hoping to become a mechanical engineer. During the pep rally she was presented with two $10,000 scholarships. One was provided by Citgo, and the other was provided by Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

