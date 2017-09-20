More help available to those left jobless after Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More disaster monies are coming to the Coastal Bend through the Texas Workforce Commission in the form of a large grant and extended unemployment benefits.

A news conference was held Wednesday at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center detailing the $1.6 million grant, which comes from the National Dislocated Worker Grant program.

"This is going to allow them to hire people to work alongside their own county crews, or ISD crews, or city crews, to add some depth and actual manpower to the effort that is going to have to take place," said Ken Trevino, President of Coastal Bend Workforce Solutions.

Trevino said the grant will get people working right away while his office works on helping everyone reclaim or replace jobs lost because of the storm.

The grant was announced Wednesday alongside Texas Workforce Commission members.

"Support services as well, for those workers who are going to have to be able to buy the tools that they may need, or work boots or work gloves, or anything they may need to be working along with the county crews, the ISD crews, the city crews or even nonprofits," Trevino said.

Trevino along with Texas Workforce Commission members said they're here find the best ways to reemploy people in hurricane Harvey affected counties.

"The governor issued a Tri-Agency charge a week or so ago which is for the three agencies -- the Texas Education Agency, the Higher Ed Coordinating Board and the Workforce Commission -- to assess the needs of communities and make sure that we come together in figuring out the best way to invest funds in terms of trying to help communities rebuild," Texas Workforce Commissioner Ruth Hughs said.

Another announcement made during the meeting came from Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Larry Temple.

"The deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance," Temple said. "That had a Sept. 28 deadline and we got notice today that they extended that to all 39 counties that have been declared eligible for individual assistance until Oct. 31."

The Texas Workforce Commission wants everyone to visit their website if possible or you can contact them by phone.

