More sand to be delivered on Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After running out of sand in less than an hour, the city has announced it will provide more sand at the City Service Center on Thursday. Folks rushed to the location Wednesday evening after city officials announced they would give out sand for free. The pickup location is at Civitan Drive and Ayers. The city is providing sand and bags to fill as a safeguard against flooding.

Residents will be able to fill and take up to 20 sandbags per household and business. Bags and shovels will be provided free of charge during daylight hours.

