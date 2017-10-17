More than 100 Hillcrest residents accept Port buyout

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several residents of the Hillcrest neighborhood have spent the last few months deciding whether or not to relocate as part of a Port of Corpus Christi buyout program.

More than 550 homes in the northside neighborhood are being bought out to make room for the new Harbor Bridge.

Port commissioners met Tuesday morning at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center for a presentation containing new numbers on residents interested in the relocation program.

Since learning about plans in May, 276 residents show interest in selling their property, 123 have accepted offers, and only six homeowners have rejected them.

Developers said they are halfway through the three-year relocation program. Everyone in the neighborhood has the option to participate in the program, and officials remind them that saying no is also an option.

