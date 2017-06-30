More than $200,000 in drug money found stashed in Mr. Coffee box

KLEBERG COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - $207,835 in alleged drug money was found Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop conducted by the South Texas Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force.

The bust happened on Highway 77 just north of Ricardo, Texas. The money was found in bundles stashed inside a Mr. Coffee Brewer box.

Hector Suarez-Hernandez and Felipe Garza were both arrested and booked in the Kleberg County Jail on state money laundering violations. The two were said to be coming from the Rio Grande Valley and heading to the Houston area.

