More victims come forward in child pornography case

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More victims have come forward in the case of 30-year-old Matthew Lucio, a man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Corpus Christi Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Lucio last week. He faces charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, online solicitation of a minor, and aggravated sexual assault.

RELATED: Man arrested for child pornography, soliciting 12-year-old

Three more victims with ages ranging from 14-16 years old have come forward, but investigators believe there could be even more.

If you have any information regarding this case, call police at 361-826-2996.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV