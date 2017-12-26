More volunteers needed for Hurricane Harvey recovery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Catholic Diocese is putting out a call for more volunteers to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The group had upwards of 30 volunteers during the fall, but those numbers have been dwindling recently. Because of the holidays, organizers said they don't have very many people helping any more.

Many volunteers are still needed.

Here are some volunteer centers that need your help:

Port Aransas Volunteer Center - 361-749-5919

Rockport Volunteer Center - 361-727-9011

Refugio County Volunteer Center - 361-230-1154

Samaritans Purse Volunteer Center - 361-230-2838

The Port Aransas Volunteer Center will be closed until Jan. 2, and the Refugio Volunteer Center will be closed until Jan. 4.

For more information, you can also contact Volunteer Coordinator Richard Longoria at rlongoria@diocesecc.org or contact the Diocesan Volunteer Coordinator Hotline at 361-446-2291.

