3rd Annual Polar Bear Plunge
The Corpus Christi Polar Bear Plunge takes place on New Year's Day, 1/1/2017, at noon at North Beach / Fajitaville. Register or donate at www.polarbearplunge.cc , or on site beginning at 10:30 am event day, registration also includes a hot lunch and drink at Fajitaville. Fajitaville will offer Ferris Wheel rides for $3, with proceeds going to the charity. There will be Polar Bear hats, mittens, and hoodies for sale as well to benefit the cause.
Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:58 AM. CST December 30, 2016
