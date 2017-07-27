58th annual Feria de las Flores continues to empower future leaders

Lulac Council 1 presents the 58th annual Feria de las Flores. The pageant provides scholarship funds for students allowing them to further their education. Catch the contestants perform a traditional dance from the state they represent this Saturday, July 29 at 6 PM in the Del Mar College Richardson performance hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 9:37 AM. CDT July 27, 2017

