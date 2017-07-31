Aurora Arts Theatre presents Fiddler on the Roof

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Business owner talks Kingsville fire
-
Protestors hold rally outside Farenthold's office
-
Kingsville Community Begins Recovery After Massive Fire
-
Victim in southside accident identified
-
Craft beer now canned in Corpus Christi
-
Fundraiser for young boy who lost mother accident
-
Shoe store in Kingsville catches fire
-
K9 Coach: Keeping your dogs cool
-
AC problems leads TM High School to close the day
-
Googly's Wins First Ever Wingapalooza Competition
More Stories
-
Fiddler on the Roof performing at the Aurora Arts TheatreJul 31, 2017, 7:25 a.m.
-
12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underwayJul 30, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Why Americans aren't getting married anymoreJul 31, 2017, 6:03 a.m.