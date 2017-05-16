Benefiting Dress for Success by turning trash into treasure

The inaugural recycle the runway fashion show will kick off Thursday, May 18th from the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay. The event will feature a fashion show by local designers, silent auctions, and every guest can expect a bag full of goodies. Tickets can

KIII 11:52 AM. CDT May 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories