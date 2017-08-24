City provides more sandbags to residents
This was the scene this morning at the City Service Center where residents can get their free self-service sandbags. Each person will be allowed only 20 sandbags and it is advised to bring your own shovels. Folks are asked to enter through the Ayers entry
KIII 7:30 AM. CDT August 24, 2017
