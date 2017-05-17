Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History prepares for inauguralStar Wars Day
Very special photo ops with Star War characters, learning opportunities for young ones, and plenty of food trucks Saturday, May 20th! Don't miss the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's first ever Star Wars Day!
KIII 8:15 AM. CDT May 17, 2017
