Enjoy yoga with dogs after a "ruff" week

Enjoy a relaxing yoga session while interacting with adoptable dogs from the Gulf Coast Humane Society Saturday, July 29th. The first of many Doga-"Yoga with dogs" sessions will kick off to promote wellness while benefiting the humane society. It all starts at 10 AM and be sure to bring a yoga mat and water bottle! 

KIII 8:13 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories