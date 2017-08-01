Experience a new side of Corpus Christi through the 4th annual Dash for Cash race

The 4th annual Dash for Cash race offers a 1k, 5k, 5 Mile, and for the first time ever a 5 Mile Bike Trail Race. It all takes place Saturday, August 5th at the loop course of the Oso Creek park located at 6805 Safety Steel Dr. Deadline to sign up is Frida

KIII 11:03 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories