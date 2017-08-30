Find out how you can help the Salvation Army assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey
The best way to give back to the The Salvation Army Coastal Bend is through monetary donations. Here are the different ways you can give.Online: helpsalvationarmy.org Donate by Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY Text to GiveSTORM to 51555Mail Checks to: Th
KIII 8:19 AM. CDT August 30, 2017
