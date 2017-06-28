Find out why you need to head to Mathis this fourth of July weekend!

The city of Mathis will kick off their 3rd annual freedom festival fourth of July weekend. Admission to the festival is free and get ready for live music, cook-offs, car shows, and even a 5k run at 7am on Saturday morning to benefit scholarship funds for Mathis high schoolers!

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:46 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories