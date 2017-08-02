Get the best view of Corpus Christi's skyline this weekend
The Marina Arts District will be hosting their monthly event Bridge Walk this Sunday, August 6th. Meet up in Heritage Park by 8:15 AM then walk the Harbor Bridge or the alternate Bay route and afterwards enjoy Tai Chi, Yoga, and live music.
KIII 8:43 AM. CDT August 02, 2017
