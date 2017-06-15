Get those mustaches growing for the 5th annual stache dash!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man killed in rollover crash
-
Police Protection Act signed by governor
-
Man shot in Annaville incident
-
Opening of Beeville murder trial delayed
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Mathis shooting suspect arrested
-
Island Report - Packery Channel Pro's & Con's
-
Alice political turmoil
-
A double struggle for a family dealing with type-1 diabetes
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
More Stories
-
Speeding leads to man's decapitationJun 15, 2017, 3:01 a.m.
-
Why botulism is a concernJun 15, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
5th Annual Stache Dash to benefit Bikes for KidsJun 15, 2017, 8:59 a.m.