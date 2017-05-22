Get your ducks in a row for the 7th Annual Rubber Duck Roundup!

Kick off Memorial day weekend right by heading out to the annual Rubber Duck Roundup! There will be plenty of "quacktivities" for all ages and proceeds will help benefit the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:40 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

