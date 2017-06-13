Get your taste of the coastal bend before tickets sell out!

The 2017 Taste of the Coastal Bend kicks off Wednesday, June 14th at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center at 6:30pm. Guest will enjoy live music and savory samples of 33 different restaurants. A Portion of the proceeds will also benefit the Ronald McDonald house a

KIII 11:26 AM. CDT June 13, 2017

