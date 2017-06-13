Get your taste of the coastal bend before tickets sell out!
The 2017 Taste of the Coastal Bend kicks off Wednesday, June 14th at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center at 6:30pm. Guest will enjoy live music and savory samples of 33 different restaurants. A Portion of the proceeds will also benefit the Ronald McDonald house a
KIII 11:26 AM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local wanted man arrested in Buda
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Triple murder trial begins
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
UPDATE: Fecal Bacteria levels are lower
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Teens volunteer for Sea City Work Camp
More Stories
-
Uber CEO Kalanick to take leave of absenceJun 13, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
-
Fulton Mansion hosting first free concert event…Jun 13, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on Highway 80Jun 13, 2017, 9:11 a.m.