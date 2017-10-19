Have a spooktacular time during the St. Patrick's Annual Halloween Carnival
Spend your Friday afternoon with the St. Patrick School during their 55th Annual Halloween Carnival! Plenty of games, rides, and candy for kids of all ages to enjoy. Parents will also enjoy tasty food and a safe environment for their children.
KIII 7:26 AM. CDT October 19, 2017
