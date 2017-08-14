Help the Refuge of Hope pregnancy center expand their services

The BBQ, Boots, and Babies benefit dinner will kick off this Saturday, August 19th from 6 -9 PM at the Ranch at San Patricio. The pregnancy center gives help, classes, and information to expecting and new mothers. The center also hope to raise enough fund

KIII 10:13 AM. CDT August 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories