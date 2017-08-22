Kick off national recovery month through the Addicted to Recovery 5k!
September is national recovery month and the Council of drug and alcohol abuse-coastal bend want you to help them celebrate through their inaugural 5k run! Rain or shine come out with friends and family and help raise support for the non-profit.
KIII 8:04 AM. CDT August 22, 2017
