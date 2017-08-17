Kids of the Salvation Army in need of school supplies
The Salvation Army will host their 4th annual Kids Helping Kids School Supply Drive. You can drop off school supplies through Saturday at the mentioned businesses in the video or at the Stingers located at 1304 Airline on Saturday from 11AM-2PM.
KIII 12:13 PM. CDT August 17, 2017
