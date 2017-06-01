Learn a new trade during medieval Spain day at the museum
The Corpus Christi Museum of science and history will host a Medieval Spain Day Saturday, June 3rd from 10am-5pm. Food trucks, photo ops, and plenty of trades will be showcased for all ages to enjoy and try for themselves.
KIII 12:32 PM. CDT June 01, 2017
