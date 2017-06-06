Mandela Day Events

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies from vibrio after going into Gulf
-
Pirates' Coach Alaniz Looking to Expand Championship Pedigree
-
650 mile Uber ride from DFW to Nashville might be farthest ever
-
Local dispatcher in need of liver
-
Woman accidentally run over by vehicle at beach
-
Fire destroys Premont home
-
Protect Your Property For $16 - The Deal Guy
-
CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville gets new President
-
Sean Kelly's Forecast
-
Woman shot in leg after drive-by
More Stories
-
Five things to watch at this week's NCAA track and…Jun. 6, 2017, 8:19 a.m.
-
Celebrate Mandela Day Corpus ChristiJun. 6, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Building destroyed in fire outside of George WestJun. 6, 2017, 7:52 a.m.