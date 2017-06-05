Mayra Zamora featured artist at the Tejano Civil Rights Museum

Each month the Tejano Civil Rights Museum features a local artist that expresses the Hispanic culture. Be sure to swing by the museum located in Heritage Park at 1517 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi. An artist reception will be held Thursday June 8th at 6

KIII 10:53 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

