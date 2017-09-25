Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 181
One man dead after speeding and crashing into a pole on the Northbound lane of Highway 181 towards North Beach. Officers say the motorcyclist flew over the median into the Southbound lane and was run over by at least two vehicles. The man was wearing a helmet but reportedly died on impact.
KIII 5:45 AM. CDT September 26, 2017
