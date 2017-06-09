Paws for Pets: Francesca

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Another victim dies in Mathis shooting
-
Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in
-
Two arrested, one at large in Mathis shooting
-
'Dry drowning' claims life of four-year-old
-
Alice gang member arrested
-
Moody Comes Up Just Short in Semis
-
Moody Trojans prepare for semifinals
-
Valuables stolen during home invasion
-
Boys & Girls Club gets $1,500 donation
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
More Stories
-
Detectives searching for vehicle in road rage caseJun. 9, 2017, 5:10 a.m.
-
Reality Winner pleads 'not guilty' in Federal courtJun. 9, 2017, 1:42 a.m.
-
Several shots fired at home in overnight drive-byJun. 9, 2017, 5:50 a.m.