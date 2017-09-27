Pop up gallery for the restoration of Rockport

Guests will be able to sip coffee and shop from local vendors while benefiting a cause. The pop up gallery will kick off at Coffee Waves located at 5738 S Alameda St. on Friday, September 29th from 7-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event will go towards the rest

KIII 9:48 AM. CDT September 27, 2017

