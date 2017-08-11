Preparations are being made for the 6th annual Operation Safe Return
Be sure to make it to the 6th annual Operation Safe Return to get everything you need for back to school. It takes place this Saturday, August 12th from 10 AM- 2 PM in the exhibit hall of the American Bank Center.
KIII 10:01 AM. CDT August 11, 2017
