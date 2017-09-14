Preps are underway for the 2017 Deiz Y Seis Festival
Do you have what it takes for the El Grito competition? The 2017 Deiz Y Seis Festival kicks off Saturday, September 16 at the Ortiz Center. Authentic vendors, food, entertainment, an El Grito competition, and a special guest appearance from the honorable
KIII 8:19 AM. CDT September 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Selena Gomez reveals she received kidney transplantSep 14, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Celebrate Deiz y Seis with a festival like no otherSep 14, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
-
Trump denies reaching deal with top Democrats on…Sep 13, 2017, 9:02 p.m.