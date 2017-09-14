Preps are underway for the 2017 Deiz Y Seis Festival

Do you have what it takes for the El Grito competition? The 2017 Deiz Y Seis Festival kicks off Saturday, September 16 at the Ortiz Center. Authentic vendors, food, entertainment, an El Grito competition, and a special guest appearance from the honorable

KIII 8:19 AM. CDT September 14, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories