Raise the Roof for Habitat for Humanity

Thursday, October 12th Habitat For Humanity will host their annual fundraiser all to help build homes for locals in need. This year a portion of proceeds will also go towards Harvey relief efforts. Enjoy food by the Mustangs, music by Cruise Control and much more.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 8:06 AM. CDT October 10, 2017

