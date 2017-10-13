SeaFair 2017 is finally here!
Make sure to head out to Rockport this weekend to enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, and plenty of great food! SeaFair 2017 will be a special year as folks will be able to heal together after Hurricane Harvey hit our coastal bend.
KIII 8:22 AM. CDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Medicare Fall Open enrollment begins October 15Oct 13, 2017, 9:43 a.m.
-
Museum of Science and History temporarily closing…Oct 13, 2017, 9:40 a.m.
-
California wildfires: Threats of new fires as death…Oct. 9, 2017, 3:41 p.m.