TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputy, husband indicted for murder turn themselves in
-
Another victim dies in Mathis shooting
-
Alice gang member arrested
-
Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's
-
Two arrested, one at large in Mathis shooting
-
Moody Comes Up Just Short in Semis
-
'Dry drowning' claims life of four-year-old
-
Valuables stolen during home invasion
-
Detectives searching for car in road rage case
-
Investigation into overnight drive-by
More Stories
-
Reports: Trump's lawyer to file complaint against…Jun. 9, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
-
Amazon's top deal today: 80% off blenders!Jun. 8, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
Celebrate the 4th of July with the 40th anniversary…Jun. 9, 2017, 9:37 a.m.