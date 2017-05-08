Shoe drive to benefit the CCPD
From 3-7pm on Friday, May 12th at our KIII Studios the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will throw their inaugural Shoe Drop-Off. The collected shoes will get sold and cleaned up for impoverished families while 100% of proceeds will help fund ne
Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:48 AM. CDT May 08, 2017
