Shoe drive to benefit the CCPD

From 3-7pm on Friday, May 12th at our KIII Studios the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will throw their inaugural Shoe Drop-Off. The collected shoes will get sold and cleaned up for impoverished families while 100% of proceeds will help fund ne

Heather Guajardo, KIII 7:48 AM. CDT May 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories