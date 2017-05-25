Sign up now for the 5K walk to end Lupus

The 5k walk to end lupus now kicks off Saturday, May 27th at 8am from Heritage Park. You can sign up for Ann's team or make your own! If you can't make it out you can always show your support by donating to the cause.

KIII 8:18 AM. CDT May 25, 2017

