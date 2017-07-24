Sign up your team for the 3rd annual Salvation Army BBQ cook-off!

The Salvation Army will host their 3rd annual BBQ cook-off Saturday, July 29th from 11am-2pm at 1802 Buford St. If interested in signing up your team just call 361-658-5610. The community is also welcome to enjoy brisket sandwiches, chips and a drink for $5. All proceeds benefit the Salvation Army.

Heather Guajardo, KIII 10:51 AM. CDT July 24, 2017

