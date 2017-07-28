Sign up your team for the Salvation Army's annual BBQ cook-off

Join the Salvation Army during their 3rd annual BBQ cook-off! To sign up your team just call (361) 884-9497. Folks are also welcome to purchase a plate for $5 on Saturday from 11 AM- 2 PM at 1802 Buford St.

KIII 8:01 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

